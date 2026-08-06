Cook Says Fed Can’t Afford to Wait Forever on Inflation

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said policymakers cannot afford to be complacent after more than five years of above-target inflation, warning that patience has limits if price pressures fail to ease. Speaking on Wednesday, Cook reiterated that “inflation is too high” despite some improvement in June, stressing that she would “not put too much weight on a single data point” given the highly uncertain environment. While she supported leaving interest rates unchanged at last week’s FOMC meeting, she made clear that “I am prepared to act by raising rates, if necessary.”

Cook argued that inflation risks continue to outweigh labor market risks, citing elevated energy prices linked to the Middle East conflict and AI-driven investment as two unexpected sources of upward pressure on prices. Together, she said, these developments “have shifted the balance of risks toward inflation and away from the labor market.” At the same time, she characterized employment as stable in a “low-hire, low-fire environment,” with subdued hiring offset by historically low layoffs. That backdrop, in her view, allows the Fed to remain focused on restoring price stability.

Even so, Cook explained why she supported holding rates for now. She pointed to three disinflationary forces already emerging: fading tariff effects, the prospect of lower oil prices later this year, and easing AI-related goods inflation as supply chains adjust. Those factors could help bring inflation back toward target without further tightening. However, she warned that “if I do not see signs of continued disinflation soon, I am prepared to act,” adding that “we do not have that luxury” of waiting indefinitely because prolonged above-target inflation risks becoming entrenched in wage- and price-setting behavior.

Key Takeaways

Fed Governor Lisa Cook said inflation remains “too high” and the Fed “can’t afford to wait forever” if price pressures fail to continue easing.

said inflation remains and the Fed if price pressures fail to continue easing. While she supported keeping rates unchanged last week, Cook stressed she is “prepared to act by raising rates, if necessary” should disinflation stall.

should disinflation stall. Cook argued that inflation risks currently outweigh labor market risks , citing higher energy prices from the Middle East conflict and AI-related investment as key drivers of persistent inflation.

, citing higher energy prices from the Middle East conflict and AI-related investment as key drivers of persistent inflation. She described the labor market as a “low-hire, low-fire environment,” with stable unemployment reflecting subdued hiring but also historically low layoffs.

with stable unemployment reflecting subdued hiring but also historically low layoffs. Cook identified three potential disinflationary forces —fading tariff effects, lower oil prices later this year, and easing AI-related supply constraints—as reasons to remain on hold for now.

—fading tariff effects, lower oil prices later this year, and easing AI-related supply constraints—as reasons to remain on hold for now. However, she warned that prolonged above-target inflation risks becoming entrenched, leaving the Fed with less room to wait if inflation progress stalls.

Full speech of Fed’s Cook here.