Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7670; (P) 0.7717; (R1) 0.7760; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral at this point, as it recovery after drawing support from 0.7676. Further rise is still in favor. On the upside, break of 0.7815 will resume the rebound from 0.7530. Further break of 0.7848 will bring retest of 0.8006 high. However, break of 0.7667 will extend the consolidation pattern from 0.8006, and turn bias to the downside for 0.7530 support.

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 1.1079 (2001 high) should have completed at 0.5506 (2020 low) already. Rise from 0.5506 could either be the start of a long term up trend, or a corrective rise. Reactions to 0.8135 key resistance will reveal which case it is. But in any case, medium term rally is expected to continue as long as 0.7413 resistance turned support holds.