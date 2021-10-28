<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7493; (P) 0.7514; (R1) 0.7541; More…

AUD/USD is staying in consolidation below 0.7545 temporary top and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. In case of another retreat, downside should be contained by 0.7377 support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 0.7454 will resume the rise from 0.7105 to 161.8% projection of 0.7105 to 0.7477 from 0.7169 at 0.7771.

In the bigger picture, with 0.6991 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.7051) intact, we’re seeing price action from 0.8006 as a correction only. That is, up trend from 0.5506 low would resume after the correction completes. In that case, main focus will be 0.8135 key resistance (2018 high). Sustained break there will carry larger bullish implications. However, sustained break of 0.6991 will argue that the whole medium term trend has indeed reversed.