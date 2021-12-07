AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6962; (P) 0.7031; (R1) 0.7068; More…

AUD/USD’s rebound from 0.6992 extends higher today but stays below 0.7172 resistance. Intraday bias is turned neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 0.7172 will indicate short term bottoming. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 0.7281). On the downside, firm break of 0.6991 key structural support will carry larger bearish implication. Next target is 100% projection of 0.7890 to 0.7105 from 0.7555 at 0.6770.

In the bigger picture, sustained break of 0.6991 cluster support will argue that the who up trend from 0.5506 might be finished at 0.8006, after rejection by 0.8135 long term resistance. Deeper decline would then be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461). For now, medium term outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.7555 resistance holds, in case of rebound.