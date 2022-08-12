<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7067; (P) 0.7102; (R1) 0.7141; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays on the upside as rise from 0.6680 is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 0.6680 to 0.7045 from 0.6868 at 0.7233. On the downside, below 0.7062 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 0.6868 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8006 (2021 high) is seen more as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). Or it could be a bearish impulsive move. In either case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.7282 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.5506 to 0.8006 at 0.6461.