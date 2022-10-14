Fri, Oct 14, 2022 @ 07:20 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookAUDUSD OutlookAUD/USD Daily Report

AUD/USD Daily Report

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6206; (P) 0.6261; (R1) 0.6352; More…

In temporary low is formed at 0.6169 in AUD/USD, just ahead of 100% projection of 0.7660 to 0.6680 from 0.7135 at 0.6155. Intraday bias is turned neutral first but outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6539 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.6155 will target 138.2% projection at 0.5781. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.6539 will confirm short term bottoming and bring stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, down trend form 0.8006 (2021 high) is expected to continue as long as 0.6680 support turned resistance holds. Next target is 0.5506 low. Medium term momentum will now be closely monitored to gauge the chance of break of 0.5506.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.