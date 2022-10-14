<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6206; (P) 0.6261; (R1) 0.6352; More…

In temporary low is formed at 0.6169 in AUD/USD, just ahead of 100% projection of 0.7660 to 0.6680 from 0.7135 at 0.6155. Intraday bias is turned neutral first but outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6539 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.6155 will target 138.2% projection at 0.5781. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.6539 will confirm short term bottoming and bring stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, down trend form 0.8006 (2021 high) is expected to continue as long as 0.6680 support turned resistance holds. Next target is 0.5506 low. Medium term momentum will now be closely monitored to gauge the chance of break of 0.5506.