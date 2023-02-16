Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6849; (P) 0.6920; (R1) 0.6974; More…

AUD/USD recovered ahead of 0.6854 support despite yesterday’s dip. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 0.6854 will resume the corrective fall from 0.7156 to 100% projection of 0.6854 to 0.7028 from 0.6854 at 0.6736, which is close to 0.6721 key structural support. Strong support is expected there to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 0.7028 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.7156 high.

In the bigger picture, corrective decline from 0.8006 (2021 high) should have completed with three waves down to 0.6169 (2022 low). Further rally should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.6169 at 0.7304. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest 0.8006. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.6721 support holds.