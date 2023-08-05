AUD/USD Weekly Report

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUD/USD fell to as low as 0.6513 last week but recovered ahead of 0.6457 support. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Current development argues that larger fall from 0.7156 is still in progress. Below 0.6513 will bring retest of 0.6457 support first. Firm break there will confirm this case and target 100% projection of 0.7156 to 0.6457 from 0.6894 at 0.6195. Nevertheless, on the upside, above 0.6628 minor resistance will mix up the outlook and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed for now as AUD/USD failed to sustain above both 55 D EMA (now at 0.6701) and 55 W EMA (now at 0.6784). On the upside, break of 0.6894 resistance will solidify the case that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has already completed, and target 0.7156 resistance for confirmation. However, break of 0.6457 will likely resume the down trend through 0.6169 (2022 low).

In the long term picture, fall from 0.8006 is seen as a corrective move to up rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). This correction could have completed at 0.6169. Sustained trading above 55 M EMA (now at 0.7070) will affirm this case, and indicate that rise from 0.5506 is ready to resume. However, firm break of 0.6169 will revive long term bearishness and turn focus back to 0.5506 low.