AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD’s steep decline last week argues that rebound from 0.6269 has completed at 0.6521. Initial bias remains mildly on the downside this week for retesting 0.6269 low. On the upside, above 0.6390 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first, and bring consolidations, before staging another fall.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 0.6510 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 0.6894 to 0.6269 at 0.6508) keeps medium term outlook bearish. Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is still in progress. Break of 0.6269 will resume the down trend and target 0.6169 (2022 low). Nevertheless, firm break of 0.6521 will now indicate medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound.

In the long term picture, the down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high) should have completed at 0.5506(2020 low) already. It’s unsure yet whether price actions from 0.5506 are developing into a corrective pattern, or trend reversal. But in either case, fall from 0.8006 is seen the second leg of the pattern. Hence, in case of deeper decline, downside strong support should emerge above 0.5506 to bring reversal.