Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6408; (P) 0.6461; (R1) 0.6560; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays on the upside at this point. Decisive break of 0.6510 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 0.6894 to 0.6269 at 0.6508) will argue that whole corrective fall from 0.7156 has completed with three waves down to 0.6269. Stronger rally should seen to falling channel resistance (now at 0.6684) next. On the downside, below 0.6455 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, there is no confirmation that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. While current rebound from 0.6269 might extend higher, it could be the third leg of the corrective pattern from 0.6169 (2022 low) only. For now, medium term bearishness will remain as long as 0.6894 resistance holds.