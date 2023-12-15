<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6659; (P) 0.6694; (R1) 0.6733; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Current development suggests that whole fall from 0.7156 has completed with three waves down to 0.6269. Further rise should be seen to 0.6894 resistance next. Meanwhile, near term outlook will stay cautiously bullish as long as 0.6524 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, there is no confirmation that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. Price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) could be just a medium term corrective pattern. Rise from 0.6269 is seen as the third leg of the pattern. For now, range trading should be seen between 0.6169 and 0.7156 (2023 high), until further developments.