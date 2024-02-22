Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6532; (P) 0.6553; (R1) 0.6572; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for the moment, and further decline is in favor with 0.6621 resistance intact. On the downside, below 0.6520 minor support will turn bias to the downside for retesting 0.6442 first. Firm break there will resume the the decline from 0.6870 towards 0.6269 low. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, decisive break of 0.6621 will turn near term outlook bullish for 0.6870 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which might still be in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.