Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6580; (P) 0.6602; (R1) 0.6643; More…

AUD/USD’s rebound extends to as high as 0.6629 so far today, breaking 38.2% retracement of 0.6877 to 0.6442 at 0.6605. Current upside acceleration as seen in 4H MACD indicates that further rally is underway. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 61.8% retracement at 0.6707 next. On the downside, below 0.6580 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which might still be in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.