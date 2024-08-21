Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6723; (P) 0.6737; (R1) 0.6761; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the upside as rise from 0.6348 is in progress for 0.6798 resistance. Firm break there will argue that larger rise from 0.6269 is ready to resume through 0.6870 resistance. On the downside, below 0.6712 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 0.6642) holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern. Rise from 0.6340 is likely developing into another rising leg. Firm break of 0.6798/6870 resistance zone will target 0.7156 resistance. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.