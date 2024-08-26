Mon, Aug 26, 2024 @ 10:53 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6731; (P) 0.6765; (R1) 0.6830; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays on the upside for the moment, with focus on focus on 0.6798 resistance. Firm break there will extend the rally from 0.6348 to 0.6870 resistance next, with prospecting of resuming whole rise from 0.6269. On the downside, below 0.6696 support turn bias to the downside for deeper pull back instead.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 0.6798/6870 resistance zone will target 0.7156 resistance. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.

