AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD edged higher to 0.6823 last week but lost momentum and retreated. Initial bias is turned neutral this week for consolidations. Break of 0.6283 will target 0.6870 resistance. Firm break there will target 100% projection of 0.6269 to 0.6870 from 0.6348 at 0.6949. However, break of 0.6696 support will indicate short term topping, on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 0.6798/6870 resistance zone will target 0.7156 resistance. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.

In the long term picture, the down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high) should have completed at 0.5506 (2020 low) already. It’s unsure yet whether price actions from 0.5506 are developing into a corrective pattern, or trend reversal. But in either case, fall from 0.8006 is seen as the second leg of the pattern. Hence, in case of deeper decline, strong support should emerge above 0.5506 to bring reversal.