Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6756; (P) 0.6798; (R1) 0.6856; More...

AUD/USD’s break of 0.6823 confirms resumption of rally from 0.6348. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 61.8% projection of 0.6348 to 0.6823 from 0.6621 at 0.6915 next. On the downside, below 0.6376 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will remain cautiously bullish as long as 0.6621 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 0.6798/6870 resistance zone will target 0.7156 resistance. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.