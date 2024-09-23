Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6784; (P) 0.6806; (R1) 0.6830; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Current rally from 0.6348 is in progress for 61.8% projection of 0.6348 to 0.6823 from 0.6621 at 0.6915 next. On the downside, below 0.6736 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will remain cautiously bullish as long as 0.6621 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 6870 resistance will target 100% projection of 0.6269 to 0.6870 from 0.6340 at 0.6941. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6348 to bring rebound.