With current retreat, a temporary top is in place at 0.6907 in AUD/USD, just ahead of 61.8% projection of 0.6348 to 0.6823 from 0.6621 at 0.6915. Intraday bias is turned neutral for consolidations first. While deeper retreat cannot be ruled out, outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.6221 support holds. Sustained break of 0.6915 will pave the way to 100% projection at 0.7096 next.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 0.6870 resistance will target 100% projection of 0.6269 to 0.6870 from 0.6340 at 0.6941, and then 138.2% projection at 0.7179. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.6621 support holds.