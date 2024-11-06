Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6597; (P) 0.6620; (R1) 0.6660; More...

Intraday in AUD/USD is back on the downside with breach of 0.6536 support. Fall from 0.6941 is resuming and sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 0.6269 to 0.6941 at 0.6526 will target 0.6348 support next. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6644 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.6269 (2023 low) should have completed with three waves up to 0.6941. Corrective pattern from 0.6169 (2022 low) is now extending with another falling leg. Deeper decline would be seen back to 0.6269 as sideway trading extends.