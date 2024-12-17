Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6350; (P) 0.6366; (R1) 0.6388; More...

AUD/USD is staying in range above 0.6336 temporary low and intraday bias stays neutral. More consolidations would be seen and another recovery cannot be ruled out. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.6533) holds. Below 0.6336 will resume the fall from 0.6941 to 0.6269 support next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term consolidation to the down trend from 0.8006. More sideway trading could be seen above 0.6169, but overall outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6941 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.6169 will resume the down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806 next.