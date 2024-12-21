AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.6941 accelerated to as low as 0.6198 last week but turned sideway since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week for consolidations. Upside of recovery should be limited well below 0.6511 support turned resistance to bring another fall. Below 0.6198 will target 0.6169 long term support, and then 138.2% projection of 0.6941 to 0.6511 from 0.6687 at 0.6074.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term consolidation to the down trend from 0.8006. Firm break of 0.6169 support will confirm down trend resumption for 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806 next. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6601) holds.

In the long term picture, the down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high) should have completed at 0.5506 (2020 low) already. It’s unsure yet whether price actions from 0.5506 are developing into a corrective pattern, or trend reversal. But in either case, fall from 0.8006 is seen as the second leg of the pattern. Hence, even in case of deeper fall, strong support should emerge above 0.5506 to contain downside to bring reversal.