Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6206; (P) 0.6231; (R1) 0.6245;

AUD/USD is staying in consolidations above 0.6198 temporary low and intraday bias remains neutral. Consolidations should be relatively brief as long as 0.6336 support turned resistance holds. Break of 0.6198 will resume the fall from 0.6941 to 0.6169 long term support, and then 138.2% projection of 0.6941 to 0.6511 from 0.6687 at 0.6074. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.6336 will bring stronger rebound lengthier correction before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term consolidation to the down trend from 0.8006. Firm break of 0.6169 support will confirm down trend resumption for 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806 next. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6588) holds.