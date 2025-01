Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6183; (P) 0.6203; (R1) 0.6224; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains mildly on the downside despite loss of momentum as see in 4H MACD. Current fall from 0.6941 should target .6169 long term support, and then 138.2% projection of 0.6941 to 0.6511 from 0.6687 at 0.6074. However, considering bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, break of 0.6273 resistance will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term consolidation to the down trend from 0.8006. Firm break of 0.6169 support will confirm down trend resumption for 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806 next. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6573) holds.