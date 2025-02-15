AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD’s break of 0.6329 resistance last week indicates that rebound from 0.6087 is at least correcting the whole fall from 0.6941. Initial bias is now on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.6087 at 0.6413. On the downside, however, break of 0.6234 support will suggest that the rebound has completed and bring retest of 0.6087 low.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6516) holds.

In the long term picture, prior rejection by 55 M EMA (now at 0.6846) is taken as a bearish signal. But for now, fall from 0.8006 is still seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 0.5506 long term bottom (2020 low). Hence, in case of deeper fall, strong support should emerge above 0.5506 to contain downside to bring reversal. However, this view is subject to adjustment if current decline accelerates further.