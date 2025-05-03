AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD’s rise from 0.5913 resumed last week with late upside breakout. Initial bias is now on the upside this week for 61.8% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.5913 at 0.6548. On the downside, though, break of 0.6364 support will indicate short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.6319).

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6443) holds, the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) should resume later to 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. However, sustained trading above 55 W EMA will argue that a medium term bottom was already formed, and set up further rebound to 0.6941 resistance instead.

In the long term picture, prior rejection by 55 M EMA (now at 0.6764) is taken as a bearish signal. But for now, fall from 0.8006 is still seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 0.5506 long term bottom (2020 low). Hence, in case of deeper decline, strong support should emerge above 0.5506 to contain downside to bring reversal.