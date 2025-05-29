Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6407; (P) 0.6430; (R1) 0.6451; More...

AUD/USD is holding above 0.6406 support and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rally remains in favor. Break of 0.6536 will resume whole rally from 0.5913. However, firm break of 0.6406 will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.6536 at 0.6298.

In the bigger picture, 55 W EMA (now at 0.6439) is considered taken out. A medium term bottom should already be in place at 0.5913. Rise from there could either be a corrective move, or reversing whole down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). In either case, further rise is now expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.6376) holds. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713.