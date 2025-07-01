Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6542; (P) 0.6563; (R1) 0.6603; More...

AUD/USD’s rally resumed after brief consolidations and intraday bias is back on the upside. Current rise from 0.5913 should target 0.6713 fibonacci level. On the downside, below 0.6507 will turn intraday bias neutral again. But outlook will remain bullish as long as 0.6372 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. Rebound from 0.5913 is seen as a corrective move. While stronger rally cannot be ruled out, outlook will remain bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713 holds. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, even in case of another fall through 0.5913, downside should be contained above 0.5506 (2020 low).