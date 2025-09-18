Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6626; (P) 0.6667; (R1) 0.6692; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral first with break of 0.6630 minor support. Some consolidations would be seen, but further rally is expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.6539) holds. Decisive break of 0.6713 fibonacci level will carry larger bullish implications. However, sustained break of 55 D EMA will confirm short term topping and rejection by 0.6713. Deeper fall should then be seen back to 0.6413 support.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. Rebound from 0.5913 is seen as a corrective move. While stronger rally cannot be ruled out, outlook will remain bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713 holds. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, sustained break of 0.6713 will be a strong sign of bullish trend reversal, and path the way to 0.6941 structural resistance for confirmation.