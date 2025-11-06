Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6472; (P) 0.6493; (R1) 0.6526; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral first with current recovery. Fall from 0.6706 could still extend lower, but strong support would likely be seen from 0.6413 cluster (38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.6706 at 0.6403) to bring rebound. Above 0.6616 will bring retest of 0.6706. However, sustained trading below 0.6403/13 will carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. Rebound from 0.5913 is seen as a corrective move. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713 holds. Break of 0.6413 support will suggest rejection by 0.6713 and solidify this bearish case. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, sustained break of 0.6713 will be a strong sign of bullish trend reversal, and pave the way to 0.6941 structural resistance for confirmation.