AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD’s strong rise last week suggests that corrective pattern from 0.6706 has already completed with three waves to 0.6420. Rise from 0.5913 might be ready to resume. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for retesting 0.6706 first. Firm break there will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 0.5913 to 0.6706 from 0.6420 at 0.6910. On the downside, below 0.6604 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another rise.

In the bigger picture, the break of multi-year falling trend line resistance suggests that rise from 0.5913 is possibly reversing whole down trend from 08006 (2021 high). Decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713 will solidify this case, and bring further rally to 61.8% retracement at 0.7206. On the downside, however, firm break of 0.6420 support will suggest rejection by 0.6713 and retain medium term bearishness.

In the long term picture, fall from 0.8006 is seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 0.5506 long term bottom (2020 low). Hence, in case of deeper decline, strong support should emerge above 0.5506 to contain downside to bring reversal. On the upside, firm break of 0.6941 will argue that the third leg has already started back to 0.8006 and above.