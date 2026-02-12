Thu, Feb 12, 2026 11:19 GMT
More
    HomeTechnical OutlookAUDUSD OutlookAUD/USD Daily Report

    AUD/USD Daily Report

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7078; (P) 0.7110; (R1) 0.7159; More...

    Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Current up trend should target 100% projection of 0.5913 to 0.6706 from 0.6420 at 0.7213. On the downside, below 0.7063 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again. But retreat should be contained above 0.6896 support to bring another rally.

    In the bigger picture, current development argues that rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is reversing whole down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Further rally should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.6706 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.