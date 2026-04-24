Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7104; (P) 0.7136; (R1) 0.7160; More…

No change in AUD/USD’s outlook. Intraday bias stays neutral, and more consolidations would be seen below 0.7221 temporary top. In case of deeper retreat, downside should be contained above 0.7000 support to bring rebound. On the upside, above 0.7221 will extend the larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 0.6420 to 0.7187 from 0.6832 at 0.7306. However, break of 0.7000 will bring deeper fall back to 0.6832 support instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is still in progress. Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206 will solidify the case that it’s already reversing the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Further rally should then be seen to retest 0.8006. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 0.6832 support holds, in case of pullback.