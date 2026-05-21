Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, above 0.7183 minor resistance will suggest that pullback from 0.7277 has completed. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for retesting this high. However, decisive break of 0.7076 will bring deeper decline back towards 0.6832 support.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is still in progress. Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206 will solidify the case that it’s already reversing the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Further rally should then be seen to retest 0.8006. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 0.6832 support holds, in case of pullback.