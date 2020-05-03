EUR/;AUD’s strong rebound last week suggests short term bottoming at 1.6538, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Strong support was seen from 1.6597 key support as well as 55 week EMA. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 1.7321 resistance first. Break will confirm this case and target 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.6538 at 1.7748 next. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 1.6538 holds.

In the bigger picture, while the pull back from 1.9799 is deep, there is no clear sign of trend reversal yet. EUR/AUD is still holding on to 1.6597 (2015 high) cluster support, with 38.2% retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.6668. Larger rise from 1.1602 (2012 low) is in progress and would resume at a later stage. However, sustained break of 1.6597 suggest bearish reversal.

In the longer term picture, the rise from 1.1602 long term bottom (2012 low) is still in progress, with 2.1127 (2008 high) as next target. However, sustained break of 1.6597 (2015 high) cluster support, with 38.2% retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.6668, will argue that such rally is completed. Outlook will then be turned bearish for 61.8% retracement at 1.4733.