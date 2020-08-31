Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6116; (P) 1.6207; (R1) 1.6254; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral first as consolidation from 1.6033 might extend. On the downside, firm break of 1.6033 will confirm resumption of whole fall from 1.9799. Deeper fall would then be seen to long term EMA at 1.5774. On the upside, break of 1.6586 resistance is needed to indicate reversal, otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of another recovery..

In the bigger picture, whole up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low) might have completed at 1.9799. Deeper fall could be seen to 55 month EMA (now at 1.5774). Sustained break there will pave the way to 61.8% retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.4733. This will remain the preferred case now as long as 1.6586 resistance holds.