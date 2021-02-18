Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5498; (P) 1.5568; (R1) 1.5604; More…
EUR/AUD’s down trend continues today and intraday bias stays on the downside for 61.8% projection of 1.6409 to 1.5591 from 1.5945 at 1.5439. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 1.5127. On the upside, break of 1.5634 minor resistance will turn bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.5945 resistance holds.
In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.9799 are developing into a deep correction, to long term up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low). Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.4733. Medium term outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.6827 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.