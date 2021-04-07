<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5437; (P) 1.5482; (R1) 1.5539; More…

Outlook in EUR/AUD remains unchanged as range trading continues. Intraday bias stays neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 1.5606 will extend the corrective pattern from 1.5250 with another rise. Intraday bias will be turned to the upside for 1.5689 and then 38.2% retracement of 1.6827 to 1.5250 at 1.5852. On the downside, firm break of 1.5250 support will resume the larger down trend from 1.9799. Next target is 1.4733 long term fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.9799 are developing into a deep correction, to long term up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low). Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.4733. Medium term outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.6033 support turned resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.