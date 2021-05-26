Wed, May 26, 2021 @ 06:09 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Daily Outlook

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5759; (P) 1.5786; (R1) 1.5827; More

No change in EUR/AUD. Price actions from 1.5250 are seen as a consolidation pattern. Upside should be limited by 38.2% retracement of 1.6827 to 1.5250 at 1.5852 to bring down trend resumption. Break of 1.5680 minor support will turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.5250 low. However, sustained break of 1.5852 will bring further rally back to 1.6033 support turned resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.9799 are developing into a deep correction, to long term up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low). Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.4733. Medium term outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.6033 support turned resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.