EUR/AUD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5909; (P) 1.5973; (R1) 1.6015; More…

EUR/AUD’s break of 1.5925 support suggests short term topping at 1.6182. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.5901) first. Sustained break there will argue that choppy corrective rebound from 1.5250 has completed. Deeper fall would be seen to 1.5614 structural support for confirmation. On the upside, above 1.6035 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.6182 high instead.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom was formed at 1.5250, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Rise from 1.5250 is currently seen as a correction to the down trend from 1.9799 first. Stronger rise would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.5250 at 1.6988 next. We’d tentatively expect strong resistance from there to limit upside, at least on first attempt. Meanwhile, break of 1.5614 support will indicate that the rebound has completed and bring retest of 1.5250 low.