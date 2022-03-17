<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5153; (P) 1.5241; (R1) 1.5304; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral for the moment. The larger down trend is still expected to continue as long as 1.5354 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.4920 minor support should resume larger down trend to 161.8% projection of 1.6343 to 1.5354 from 1.6223 at 1.4476. However, sustained break of 1.5354 will bring stronger rise back towards 1.6223 resistance.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.9799 is seen as a long term impulsive move. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.9799 to 61.8% projection of 1.9799 to 1.5250 from 1.6434 at 1.3623, which is close to 1.3624 long term support (2017 low). Some support could be seen there to bring interim rebound. But overall, break of 1.5354 support turned resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.