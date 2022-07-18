<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4805; (P) 1.4865; (R1) 1.4909; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral for the moment. For now, further decline is in favor with 1.5043 resistance intact. On the downside, decisive break of 1.4759 support should confirm that corrective rise from 1.4318 has completed at 1.5396 after rejection by 1.5354 support turned resistance. Deeper fall should then be seen back to retest 1.4318 low. On the upside, however, break of 1.5043 will bring stronger rebound back towards 1.5396.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 1.5354 support turned resistance, as well as 55 week EMA (now at 1.5378), maintain medium term bearishness. That is, larger down trend from 1.9799 is not completed yet. Break of 1.4318 low will target 61.8% projection of 1.9799 to 1.5250 from 1.6434 at 1.3623, which is close to 1.3624 long term support (2017 low). This will remain the favored case now as long as 1.5396 resistance holds.