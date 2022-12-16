<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5642; (P) 1.5763; (R1) 1.5984; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains on the upside for the moment. Current rally from 1.4281 should target 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.5704 from 1.5271 at 1.6150. On the downside, below 1.5683 minor support will turn bias neutral and bring consolidations. But outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.5441 support holds, in case of retreat.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.5271 support holds, rise from 1.4281 medium term bottom is expected to continue to 1.6434 key resistance next. However, firm break of 1.5271 will argue that such rebound has completed, and keep medium term outlook neutral at best. But in this case, more range trading should be seen above 1.4281 low first.