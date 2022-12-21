<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5800; (P) 1.5890; (R1) 1.5999; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains on the upside for the moment. Current rise from 1.4281 should target 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.5704 from 1.5271 at 1.6150. On the downside, below 1.5773 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations again, before staging another rise.

In the bigger picture, strong support from 55 day and 55 week EMA affirms underlying bullishness. As long as 1.5271 support holds, rise from 1.4281 medium term bottom is expected to continue to 1.6434 key resistance next. Decisive break there should confirm medium term bullish trend reversal.