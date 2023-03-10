Fri, Mar 10, 2023 @ 10:37 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5974; (P) 1.6026; (R1) 1.6111; More

EUR/AUD’s rally resumed after brief consolidations and intraday bias is back on the upside. Current up trend from 1.4281 should target 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.5976 from 1.5254 at 1.6302 next. On the downside, below 1.5933 minor support will turn bias neutral and bring consolidations again first.

In the bigger picture, the strong support from 55 week EMA (now at 1.5396) is raising the chance of bullish trend reversal. On break of 1.5976, focus will be on 1.6434 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.4281 at 1.6389). Sustained break there should confirm that whole down trend form 1.9799 (2020 high) has completed. However, rejection by this cluster resistance will make medium term outlook neutral at best.

