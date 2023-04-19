Wed, Apr 19, 2023 @ 07:53 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6264; (P) 1.6293; (R1) 1.6339; More

Range trading continues in EUR/AUD and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the upside, decisive break of 1.6434 resistance will carry larger bullish implications. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 1.6216 should confirm short term topping, after rejection by 1.6389/6434 cluster resistance zone. Intraday bias will be back on the downside in this case, to 1.6033 support and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 1.6389/6434 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.4281 at 1.6389). Sustained break there should confirm that whole down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high) has completed. Further rally should then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.7691. However, rejection by this cluster resistance will make medium term outlook neutral at best.

