Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6314; (P) 1.6392; (R1) 1.6451; More…

Break of 1.6535 minor support suggests that recovery from 1.6134 has completed at 1.6514 already. Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is back on the downside for 1.6134 first. Firm break there will resume whole fall from 1.6785 and target 38.2 retracement of 1.4281 to 1.6785 at 1.5828, which is inside 1.5254/5976 support zone. For now, risk will stay mildly on the downside as long as 1.6513 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, whole down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high) should have completed at 1.4281 (2022 low). Further rise should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.4281 at 1.7691 next. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5976 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.