Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6326; (P) 1.6382; (R1) 1.6477; More…

EUR/AUD rises notably today but stays below 1.6552 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Outlook is unchanged that correction from 1.6785 should have completed with three waves down to 1.5846. On the upside, break of 1.6552 will target a retest on 1.6785 high next. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.6231 support holds, even in case of another dip.

In the bigger picture, with 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.6785 at 1.5828 intact, rally from 1.4281 is still in progress. Firm break of 1.6785 will confirm rise resumption. Next target is 100% projection of 1.5254 to 1.6785 from 1.5846 at 1.7377. On the other hand, rejection by 1.6785 will extend the corrective pattern with another fall leg. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5828 holds.