Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6680; (P) 1.6723; (R1) 1.6760; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral again as it retreat ahead of 1.6785 high. On the upside, decisive break of 1.6785 will resume larger up trend to 1.7377 projection level next. On the downside, break of 1.6577 resistance turned support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.6259 support, to extend the corrective pattern from 1.6785.

In the bigger picture, with 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.6785 at 1.5828 intact, rally from 1.4281 is still in progress. Firm break of 1.6785 will confirm rise resumption. Next target is 100% projection of 1.5254 to 1.6785 from 1.5846 at 1.7377. On the other hand, rejection by 1.6785 will extend the corrective pattern with another fall leg. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5828 holds.