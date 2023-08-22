Tue, Aug 22, 2023 @ 13:53 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6947; (P) 1.6993; (R1) 1.7034; More

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral for consolidation below 1.7062. While deeper retreat could be seen, outlook will stay mildly bullish as long as 1.6737 support holds. On the upside, firm break 1.7062 will resume larger up trend from 1.4281 to 1.7377 projection level.

In the bigger picture, the rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.5254 to 1.6785 from 1.5846 at 1.7377. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5846 support holds, even in case of another pull back.

